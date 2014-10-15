Downtown streets to be closed for 2014 UW Homecoming Parade

Contact: Laurel Brueselhoff, UW Homecoming Committee, (651) 357-6791

MADISON, Wis. — Some major downtown streets will be closed Friday, Oct. 24, for the annual UW Homecoming Parade. For the safety of parade participants and spectators, road closures will be in effect throughout the afternoon into the evening.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Floats will make their way from the 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue to West Gilman Street to the 500 and 600 blocks of State Street. Absolutely no traffic will be permitted to enter this route during the parade.

Commuters, students and community members should be aware of these parade-related conditions:

Langdon Street from Lake Street to Wisconsin Avenue will be blocked off with barricades from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The 600 block of Lake Street will be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The following streets and intersections will be blocked off with no traffic going through from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

600 block of Wisconsin Avenue

500 and 600 blocks of North Carroll and North Henry Streets

10, 100 and 200 blocks of West Gilman Street

600 and 700 blocks of State Street

500 and 600 blocks of Lake Street

Langdon Street between Lake Street and Wisconsin Avenue

The Madison Police Department and UW Homecoming Committee will be monitoring traffic and have the right to refuse entry to any streets during this time.

The Homecoming Parade is planned and executed by UW–Madison students. It follows a week of student competitions and fostering connections among alumni, student groups and the Madison community.

The UW Homecoming Parade is free and open to the public. Viewers are invited to watch along Gilman and State Streets as classic cars, floats, the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger bring UW cheer to the heart of the campus neighborhood.

A post-parade pep rally at Memorial Union will feature a Fifth Quarter performance by the UW Marching Band, free concerts, and a scheduled appearance by Badgers football coach Gary Andersen.