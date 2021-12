Though the Badger Yearbook from 1969-70 is one of few words, the phrase featured on pages 102 and 103 succinctly sums up the answer to your question: “Bill Cosby Homecoming.”

The two-page spread features four photos of Cosby in a three-piece suit (probably not as lovely as the purple suede mini jumper you wore!), and playing to the audience with the exaggerated expressions that have become a legacy of his comedic genius.