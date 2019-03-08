Hollywood Badger visits for screening of Saint Judy

Madison, WI (March 8, 2019) — The film, Saint Judy, recently opened across the country.

Directed and produced by UW–Madison alumni, the movie portrays the true story of Los Angeles immigration attorney Judy Wood, who saved thousands of lives by helping to institute legal protections for women seeking asylum in the United States. Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) stars as the film’s title character, along with Leem Lybany, Common, Alfred Molina, and Alfre Woodard.

On Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m., the film will be shown for one night at Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Wisconsin. Director Sean Hanish, who graduated from UW–Madison in 1990 with bachelor’s degrees in communication arts and economics, will participate in a question and answer session led by Kelley Conway, chair of UW–Madison’s Department of Communication Arts The film will also be screened the following night, March 9, at 7:45 p.m. at the Marcus Point Cinema on Madison’s west side. Hanish will be joined by communications arts professor Sara McKinnon (whose book, Gendered Asylum, deals with themes addressed in the film) for Q & A after the screening.

Previously, Hanish directed and produced the feature Sister Cities (2016). His debut feature was 2014’s Satellite Award–winning television drama Return to Zero, starring Minnie Driver. For that film, Hanish was nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award, and Driver was nominated for an Emmy Award. As a writer, director, and producer, Hanish’s work is known for character-driven storytelling and positive social messages.

Hanish earned a master of arts degree at the University of Southern California School of Cinema-Television, and is a member of the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America, and the Producers Guild of America. He started his film and commercial production company, Cannonball Productions, in 2004. The company is based in Pasadena, California.

Executive producers on the film include UW–Madison alumni Kelly Kahl, a 1989 communication arts graduate and president of CBS Entertainment; George Hamel, a 1980 communication arts graduate; and Pamela Hamel.

“It is a big Badger production,” says Hanish. “I’m excited to come to Madison to discuss the film.”

WHAT: Wisconsin premier of Saint Judy

WHEN/WHERE:

Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

770 Springdale Road

Waukesha, WI

Q & A after the screening with Director Sean Hanish and Department of Communications Arts chair Kelley Conway

Saturday, March 9, at 7:45 p.m.

Marcus Point Cinema

7825 Big Sky Drive

Madison, WI

Q & A after the screening with Director Sean Hanish and communications arts professor Sara McKinnon

