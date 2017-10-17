Heads Up: It’s Homecoming

MADISON, Wisconsin (Oct. 13, 2017) — It’s Homecoming time again at UW–Madison, which means a Friday-night parade — and closed roads. At 6 p.m. on Oct. 20, the UW Marching Band, UW Spirit Squad, an illuminated truck, and a host of student groups will assemble on Langdon Street and proceed down State Street to campus. The parade will result in the following road closures:
- Wisconsin Avenue between Langdon and Gilman Streets, closed 5:45–8 p.m.
- Gilman Street between Wisconsin Avenue and State Street, closed 5:45–8 p.m.
- Lake Street between State Street and Mendota Court, closed 5:45–8 p.m.
- Langdon Street between Lake Street and Wisconsin Avenue, closed 4–9:30 p.m.
- Langdon Street between Park and Lake Streets, closed 7–9:30 p.m.
The illuminated truck is a new element in this year’s parade. Like a mobile scoreboard screen, it uses high-definition LED displays to create spirited images. The truck will lead parade attendees toward the recently renovated Memorial Union and newly opened Alumni Park for a postparade Homecoming Block Party. New this year and sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association, the Wisconsin Union, and Isthmus, the Block Party will include a fish fry, a silent disco, fireworks, and much more.
For more information about Homecoming events and traditions, visit uwfall.com/homecoming.
Media Information
Contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @WisAlumni