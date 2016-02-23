Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Happy Leon Varjian Day!

Happy Leon Varjian Day!

The City of Madison has declared February 23, 2016, to be Leon Varjian Day.

Matt Rogge
February 23, 2016
Statue of Liberty Lake Mendota

The man who was arguably Madison’s greatest prankster is being honored today by the Madison City Council for his “legacy, creativity and sense of humor.” Enrolling at UW-Madison in 1977, Varjian’s Pail and Shovel party brought Lady Liberty to Lake Mendota, hosted massive Halloween toga parties (10,000 strong), and made 1,008 pink flamingos appear on Bascom Hill. His countless pranks and clever antics spanned a decade and helped shape the cultural landscape of Madison. Varjian passed away on September 29, 2015, but his creativity and spirit continue to inspire.  

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]

Read more on how the City of Madison is honoring Leon Varjian.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ