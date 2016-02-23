Happy Leon Varjian Day!

The man who was arguably Madison’s greatest prankster is being honored today by the Madison City Council for his “legacy, creativity and sense of humor.” Enrolling at UW-Madison in 1977, Varjian’s Pail and Shovel party brought Lady Liberty to Lake Mendota, hosted massive Halloween toga parties (10,000 strong), and made 1,008 pink flamingos appear on Bascom Hill. His countless pranks and clever antics spanned a decade and helped shape the cultural landscape of Madison. Varjian passed away on September 29, 2015, but his creativity and spirit continue to inspire.