Last season, the UW volleyball team won the program’s first-ever national championship. Put together the pieces of this jigsaw and relive one of the magic moments on the Badgers’ path to glory.
Hail the Champs
Related News and Stories
Author Anika Fajardo ’97 talks about memoir, creative nonfiction, and writing for middle-graders.
Our kitchen mad scientist tries out an unholy marriage of marshmallows, ketchup, and steak sauce.
You might say that Alicia Lee didn’t choose a career in clarinet. Clarinet chose her.
We try two takes on salad where the only greens are in the garnish.
It’s Saturday morning — time to look for fresh fruits and veggies … or maybe donuts and a cinnamon roll. Head up to the Square for a counterclockwi...
We sample a half dozen tea sandwiches from the recipe collection of a legendary UW chef.
Rita Braver has braved grueling travel, rude politicians, and vermin-infested hotels, all to get her story.
The brownies are easy: the icing is a challenge; the glaze is a trap. Learn to make a dining hall favorite.
