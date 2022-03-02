Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Guess the Decade: Badger Basketball

Guess the Decade: Badger Basketball

Allison Krecek
March 02, 2022
Flamingle >

How’d we do? Let us know in the comments! If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

First Female Professor at the UW

Who was the first female professor at the UW?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Which State Street Stalwart Are You?

Only a few businesses have been in the same spot for 50 years. Which one are you?

Read More >
Flamingle,
News