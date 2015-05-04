Great Teachers Making a Great Difference

“We celebrate the impact that these faculty have on generations of alumni, who share their own knowledge to make a difference around the world — thanks to the generous scholarship and inspiration of their great teachers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison,” says Paula Bonner MS’78, WAA’s president and chief alumni officer. “At WAA, as we connect with alumni, parents, state leaders, and all those who watch Wisconsin from around the globe, we take great pride in sharing why the University of Wisconsin is world class. You can bet that these outstanding faculty are leading the way.”