GivingTuesdayNow will help fill critical needs at UW Health and UW–Madison

MADISON, WI (May 5, 2020) — On Tuesday, May 5, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is teaming up with UW Health and UW–Madison to take part in #GivingTuesdayNow. This is a new global day of giving and unity in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. UW Health and UW–Madison are facing critical needs because of the pandemic.
Participants are invited to contribute to the following funds:
- UW Health COVID-19 Response Fund
Funds will be used immediately to address the urgent needs of patients and caregivers impacted by COVID-19, and to support emerging areas of need. This includes providing food delivered right to COVID-19 frontline caregivers and an emergency daycare option for essential staff, so they can care for patients. Funds will also be used to expand coronavirus testing capacity. Thanks to generous support from our community, we are excited to announce that the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will now match up to $250,000 in donations to UW Health’s COVID-19 response.
- UW–Madison Emergency Student Support Fund
Donations will be used to support students experiencing emergency situations arising from the COVID-19 crisis. Examples of fund use include emergency travel expenses, funding for those who are no longer able to work because of closures and other issues, and housing and moving costs.
- UW–Madison Chancellor’s Annual Fund
The Chancellor’s Annual Fund is one of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s highest fundraising priorities. The unrestricted nature of gifts to this fund makes it critical to the university’s future growth and strength by supporting its greatest needs. It helps to provide the core of excellence that will sustain the University of Wisconsin–Madison for years to come. Gifts to the Chancellor’s Annual Fund will be used to respond to emerging needs resulting from COVID-19. Thanks to a special $100,000 matching gift from the Elizabeth Quadracci Harned family, donations to the Chancellor’s Annual Fund during #GivingTuesdayNow will be doubled.
- UW–Madison COVID-19 Research Fund
As campus leadership monitors and responds to the spread of COVID-19, daily life has been disrupted for most of our community, but brilliant minds never stop innovating. Gifts to the COVID-19 Research Fund will help advance a broad range of research related to COVID-19 to discover promising ways to prevent, detect, and treat the disease in people and populations.
For more information or to make a donation, please visit the JumpStart web page.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will promote Giving Tuesday Now through its various digital platforms using #GIVINGTUESDAYNOW.
