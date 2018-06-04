Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

News Releases

>

Get The Scoop Summer Tour comes to Mineral Point

Get The Scoop Summer Tour comes to Mineral Point

Special truck brings free Babcock ice cream to “Jammin’ on the Porch”

June 04, 2018
News Releases >
Project72

Madison, WI (June 4, 2018) — What is red and white, filled with Badger spirit and free ice cream? It’s the Get The Scoop 2018 Summer Tour.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is bringing a vintage truck packed with famous Babcock Hall ice cream to the Mineral Point Historical Society’s Jammin’ on the Porch, the Gundry House at Orchard Lawn, on Friday, June 8th.

Stop by to get a sweet treat. You can also put your Badger knowledge to the test by taking our fun pop quiz. Don’t worry, you won’t be graded!

We’ll also do some myth busting. When you’ve been around since 1848 like the University of Wisconsin, some misperceptions are bound to happen. So, it’s important to clear up a few of the big ones and remind everyone that the UW is always working for Wisconsin.

For more information, check out uwscoop.com.

WHAT: Jammin’ on the Porch

WHEN: Friday, June 8, 5:30–8 p.m.

WHERE: Orchard Lawn Museum,
234 Madison Street
Mineral Point, WI 53565

WHO: Everyone is welcome to visit and get free ice cream

Media Information

Contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @WisAlumni

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

14th annual Red Shirt on sale now

Revenue goes to support student scholarships.

Read More >
News Releases,
News,
Support the UW
story

Michael Stohler named WFAA Chief Investment Officer

Stohler chosen to lead endowment after national search.

Read More >
News Releases,
News