Get the Scoop 2018 Summer Tour in Grant County

Madison, WI (July 2, 2018) — Did you know that a UW grad from Grant County won a Nobel Prize? Did you know that more than half of UW–Madison undergraduates graduate with zero debt? Did you know a majority of UW students come from our home state? Also, two-thirds of Wisconsin students who apply to UW–Madison are admitted.

To help Wisconsin “get the scoop” on UW–Madison, we’ve launched the Get the Scoop 2018 Summer Tour.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is bringing a vintage truck packed with famous Babcock Hall ice cream and great information to Summer Nights on the Plaza in Lancaster on Tuesday, July 10.

Stop by to get a sweet treat. Then put your Badger knowledge to the test by taking our fun pop quiz. Don’t worry — you won’t be graded!

We’ll also do some myth busting. When you’ve been around since 1848 like the University of Wisconsin has, some misperceptions are bound to come up. It’s important to clear up a few of the big ones and remind everyone that the UW is always working for Wisconsin.

But most of all, we want to say thank you, Wisconsin, for sending some of your best and brightest to UW–Madison.

For more information, check out our Facebook page and our website.