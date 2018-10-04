Get the Scoop 2018 Summer Tour Comes to a Tasty End

Madison, WI (October 4, 2018) — As summer slowly fades away, so must the 2018 #GetTheScoop Summer Tour.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association crisscrossed the state for months in a vintage truck packed with famous Babcock Dairy ice cream and great information about UW–Madison. Our mission: serve up a frozen treat and melt some myths about the university.

For example, did you know that more than half of UW–Madison undergraduates graduate with zero debt? Did you know a majority of UW students come from our home state? Also, two-thirds of the Wisconsin students who apply to UW–Madison are admitted.

Check out these statistics from #GetTheScoop:

8,456 free scoops of ice cream served

2,590 miles traveled

31 stops

44 Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association staff members volunteered

18 chapter/other volunteers

6 state representative or senator visits

2 “celebrity” scoopers

“Thank you to all of the Badgers of Wisconsin,” said Jordan Langer, #GetTheScoop program director. “The Get the Scoop team loved hearing about your stories, experiences, and connections to UW–Madison. Touring the beautiful state of Wisconsin serving up Babcock ice cream and debunking some myths was an incredibly rewarding experience!”

Our vintage 1957 International Harvester Metro Van has one last appearance for 2018. Watch for the truck and our team during the UW Homecoming parade on October 19 starting at 6 p.m. on State Street in Madison.

With a little luck, and some more ice cream, we hope to be back on the road next summer!