What do you get when you combine the wonderment of childhood with the experience of a lifetime? Magic, and that’s what Grandparents University is all about.
Home
>
Generations of learning at Grandparents University
Generations of learning at Grandparents University
Featured News and Stories
In his work as the American Indian Studies Consultant at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, O’Connor trains educators about how to inf...
Lorenz started her fair-trade apparel company, Campo Alpaca, following a 2017 visit to Cusco, Peru. The company’s cardinal-and-white apparel is jus...
“I feel very lucky to come into poetry through a lens of spoken word,” Smith has said. “It requires gathering; it requires community; it requires w...
Dickerson-Despenza says she writes with a Black, Queer, Feminist lens, calling attention to how communities can organize to liberate Black women an...
Mercado on Fifth has supported about 130 small businesses and nonprofits since 2016. Today, vendor spaces at the outdoor markets offer local Hispan...
As the leader of the state’s largest and most diverse city, Johnson is on a quest to see that Milwaukee’s success is infused with the Wisconsin Ide...
A Minnesota native, Heddlesten initially studied aerospace engineering. But inspired toward an environmental career, he transferred to UW–Madison, ...
On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Mark Copelovitch discusses the war in Ukraine and the effect that sanctions are having on Russia and the world economy.
On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Andrew Kydd discusses the war in Ukraine, its effect on international politics in August 2022, and how it might end.
In his work as the American Indian Studies Consultant at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, O’Connor trains educators about how to inf...
Lorenz started her fair-trade apparel company, Campo Alpaca, following a 2017 visit to Cusco, Peru. The company’s cardinal-and-white apparel is jus...
“I feel very lucky to come into poetry through a lens of spoken word,” Smith has said. “It requires gathering; it requires community; it requires w...
Dickerson-Despenza says she writes with a Black, Queer, Feminist lens, calling attention to how communities can organize to liberate Black women an...
Mercado on Fifth has supported about 130 small businesses and nonprofits since 2016. Today, vendor spaces at the outdoor markets offer local Hispan...
As the leader of the state’s largest and most diverse city, Johnson is on a quest to see that Milwaukee’s success is infused with the Wisconsin Ide...
A Minnesota native, Heddlesten initially studied aerospace engineering. But inspired toward an environmental career, he transferred to UW–Madison, ...
On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Mark Copelovitch discusses the war in Ukraine and the effect that sanctions are having on Russia and the world economy.
On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Andrew Kydd discusses the war in Ukraine, its effect on international politics in August 2022, and how it might end.
In his work as the American Indian Studies Consultant at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, O’Connor trains educators about how to inf...
Lorenz started her fair-trade apparel company, Campo Alpaca, following a 2017 visit to Cusco, Peru. The company’s cardinal-and-white apparel is jus...
“I feel very lucky to come into poetry through a lens of spoken word,” Smith has said. “It requires gathering; it requires community; it requires w...
Dickerson-Despenza says she writes with a Black, Queer, Feminist lens, calling attention to how communities can organize to liberate Black women an...
Mercado on Fifth has supported about 130 small businesses and nonprofits since 2016. Today, vendor spaces at the outdoor markets offer local Hispan...
As the leader of the state’s largest and most diverse city, Johnson is on a quest to see that Milwaukee’s success is infused with the Wisconsin Ide...
A Minnesota native, Heddlesten initially studied aerospace engineering. But inspired toward an environmental career, he transferred to UW–Madison, ...
On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Mark Copelovitch discusses the war in Ukraine and the effect that sanctions are having on Russia and the world economy.
On The UW Now Livestream, political science professor Andrew Kydd discusses the war in Ukraine, its effect on international politics in August 2022, and how it might end.