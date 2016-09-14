Gaming Experts and Professors to Leave UW-Madison

UW-Madison professors, married couple and co-directors of the UW-Madison Games + Learning + Society Center, Kurt Squire and Constance Steinkuehler, have decided to leave the University, both accepting positions at the University of California-Irvine. While their decision to leave was partially based on the academic and professional opportunities that Irvine presented them, they each noted in their reasoning the cantankerous relationship between Wisconsin's government and universities that has worked to promote a political climate that isn’t conducive to innovation.