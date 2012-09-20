Putting the Rah in U-Rah-Rah

In the Fall 2012 issue of Badger Insider, writer Libby Blanchette goes behind the pyramid to discover the athleticism that underlies the UW Spirit Squad. The squad is actually a three-part organization composed of Dance Team, Cheerleaders, and Bucky Badger mascots.

"It's incredible to be a part of a school with such spirit of its own, and I just add to it," says Dance Team co-captain Vanessa Iorio x'14. "The traditions of our school and team are unlike any other; I'm very grateful to have been a part of it."

All the elements share the same goal — to support intercollegiate athletics and serve as ambassadors for UW-Madison. But there are important distinctions between the groups … as well as cosmetic distinctions: