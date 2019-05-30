Skip Navigation

For Transgender Patients, a Surgeon Who Understands

As a nationally renowned sex reassignment surgeon, Marci Bowers ’80 — a transgender woman herself — is helping her patients find joy and belonging.

Bryan Suzan
May 30, 2019
