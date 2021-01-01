Football Programs

Remember back to the days when you’d get a Game Day program with amazing artwork on the cover capturing the grandeur and drama of that day’s matchup? Those have been around as long as Badger football, but UW–Madison stopped printing the traditional game programs in 2014. However, the great stats and stories now have new homes with new twists. For example, on Game Day, the university now sells a trifold flipcard that has the rosters and schedules for both teams. It also includes a short feature. Of course, it wouldn’t be the 21st century without an app. The Badger Gameday App is available on iTunes and Google Play. If you really want to get deep into everything Badger football, there is a Badger football yearbook available at the University Book Store, or you can purchase it online.