Five campus date ideas for Valentine’s Day

In need of some date ideas for Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered! Here are five date ideas around campus for you and your significant Badger.
- Chazen Museum – Step out of the cold and into the enriching Chazen Museum of Art. You could spend 30 minutes or three hours walking through the Chazen. Admission is free, and there are also guided tours — the perfect first or 50th date!
- Der Rathskeller – Tradition awaits! Grab a pint at Der Rathskeller and reminisce about the good ol’ days (whether that means your days as a student or memories of watching Cheers reruns).
- Babcock – A Valentines date isn’t complete without dessert! Stop at the Daily Scoop at the Union. Bucky recommends chocolate chip orange custard.
- Hoofers – Love may be in the air, but snow is definitely on the ground! Lean on each other as you skate under the stars on Lake Mendota or cuddle up by a fire after a snowshoeing adventure to Picnic Point.
- Sporting event – Whether it’s on the court, field, or ice, cheer on the Badgers hand in hand this Valentine’s Day. If you go to a basketball game, you’ll even get to see the real Bucky! Extra points if he blows you a kiss!
Thanks, Flat Bucky, for testing out these campus dates with us!