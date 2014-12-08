Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Fishing for Facts

Fishing for Facts

PhD candidate Zach Schuster studies how groundwater cools streams and how air temperature affects water. At stake could be the future of Wisconsin’s best trout fishery.

Rebekah Hunt
December 08, 2014
Flamingle >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Do you know international December holidays?

The UW has over 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries on campus. Let’s cover just a few of the religious and cultural cel...

Read More >
Flamingle,
News