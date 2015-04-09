Final Four a Window into Being a Badger

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]

It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but the Badger men’s basketball team made believers out of all of us — and then some.

For the second straight year, alumni, donors, and fans flocked to the Final Four to witness what we hoped would be the first national championship for Wisconsin since 1941. Our players captured the hearts of basketball fans across the country. And if only for a moment, those unfamiliar with the magic of being a Badger got to experience it for themselves.

What we have at Wisconsin is truly special. Our student athletes embody “Midwest nice,” with a dash of intellectual goofiness. Our students are hard working and loyal. Our alumni are proud and good humored, and they have an insatiable appetite to support their own. Our university is united and strong, with many opportunities to brag — but humbly. Sound unbelievable? Not really. It’s just another day in the life of a Badger.

Whether you were in Indianapolis or not, we all made memories with this year’s Final Four. And even though we didn’t raise the trophy at the end of the night, we can all take comfort in the fact that we are welcoming some terrific young adults into alumnihood. To Frank Kaminsky, Josh Gasser, Traevon Jackson, and Duje Dukan, we look forward to welcoming you to the club. You’ll fit in just fine, believe us.