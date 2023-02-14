A sun-splashed Lake Mendota served as the backdrop for Family Fun in Alumni Park. In partnership with the Wisconsin Union’s Winter Carnival, the Wisconsin Alumni Association celebration included a special appearance by Bucky Badger and the Spirit Squad, along with the UW Alumni Marching Band, a dance party with DJ Mike Carlson, and other family-friendly activities. More than 1,800 visitors attended the free event on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.