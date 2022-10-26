Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Which part of the UW are you falling for?

Which part of the UW are you falling for?

Esther Seidlitz
October 26, 2022
Flamingle >

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Campus Spooky Spots

What are some spooky spots on campus?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
story

Jump Around beginnings

When did “Jump Around” kick off at Camp Randall?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ