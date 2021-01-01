Fall Courses

Ah, yes, it’s that time of year again: back to school! As students hit the books once again, some of you may be wondering: how many courses are students cumulatively involved in this semester? According to UW–Madison’s Office of the Registrar, as of the first day of instruction on September 5, the total number of credit-bearing courses with enrollment for undergraduate, graduate, professional, and nondegree-seeking students was 3,653 — with the largest number (1,777 courses) being offered by the College of Letters & Science. Take note: these are the numbers of courses with enrollment, not courses offered (for example, some courses may only be offered in the spring, and some courses offered this fall might not have enrollment); and the number of courses with enrollment may fluctuate through different add/drop deadlines. Here’s to another school year, Badgers!