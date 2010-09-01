Exploration of Germany’s Sights and Cities

"Thank you for organizing another fun UW-Alumni trip! In September, we ventured to Bavaria for two weeks, the highlight of which was attending Oberammergau’s Passion Play. We visited the delightful medieval towns of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Dinkelsbuhl, Nordlingen, and Ulm.

Our wonderful leader, Philip, also led us through Neuschwanstein Castle and took us on a cruise of Lake Constance. This great trip ended with the not-to-be-missed Oktoberfest in Munich. We’re looking forward to our next amazing trip with UW-Alumni!"