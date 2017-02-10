Epic Tour Recap

On Thursday, January 26, 2017, nearly 50 UW alumni braved the snow on their way to Epic Systems Corporation in Verona for WAA’s latest installment of Made in Wisconsin. Participants spent more than three hours on the 1,000-acre campus, hearing from computer sciences professor emeritus Charles Fischer, enjoying lunch at Epic’s cafeteria, and touring the amazing campus.

Highlights were visiting a few of the very unusual buildings that comprise the Epic campus, including Andromeda, Deneb, the Barn, and the Shed. Participants also heard about the distinctive workspace configuration in which all employees have their own office and are grouped together based on their program area versus their level in the company.