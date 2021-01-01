East Coast Badgers

There is no particular year that there was a noticeable explosion of East Coast students that applied and were admitted to UW. According to admissions staff, there may be a variety of reasons why students from the East Coast come to UW. Most importantly, students and their parents believe that the UW is the best buy for the quality of education that a student can receive from a prestigious university, especially in comparison with high-priced institutions on the East Coast. Essentially, the University of Wisconsin provides a world-class education at a low cost.