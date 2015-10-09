Downtown streets to be closed for 2015 Homecoming Parade

Some major downtown streets will be closed on Friday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. for the 2015 UW Homecoming Parade. The UW Homecoming Committee will be working with the Madison Police Department for the setup, running, and cleanup of the parade. We strongly recommend that you inform any guests or employees who will be near these locations about the road closures so that they can plan accordingly.

No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 4 to 8 p.m., and all other vehicles (other than emergency vehicles) must use an alternative route.

Wisconsin Avenue between Langdon Street and Gilman Street

Gilman Street between Wisconsin Avenue and State Street

Lake Street between State Street and Mendota Court

All of Langdon Street, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The following streets and intersections will be blocked off with no through traffic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

600 block of Wisconsin Avenue

500 and 600 blocks of North Carroll and North Henry Streets

10, 100, and 200 blocks of West Gilman Street

600 and 700 blocks of State Street

500 and 600 blocks of Lake Street

Langdon Street between Lake Street and Wisconsin Avenue

The Madison Police Department and the UW Homecoming Committee will be monitoring traffic and have the right to refuse entry to any streets during this time.

The 2015 UW Homecoming Parade is planned and executed by UW-Madison students. It follows a week of activities that foster connections among alumni, student groups, and the Madison community.

The parade is free and open to the public. Viewers are invited to watch along Gilman and State Streets as classic cars, floats, the UW Marching Band, the Spirit Squad, Bucky Badger, and much more bring UW cheer to the heart of campus.

For more about Homecoming, visit uwalumni.com/homecoming