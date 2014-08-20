Diploma Delivery

What have you been up to since graduation? Immediately after graduation I began working as an administrative manager with Project SUCCESS , a non-profit organization that does youth development work in the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts. In addition to working, I continue to volunteer for the American Cancer Society and enjoy trying new things in the Twin Cities area with my friends. What's changed the most since leaving the UW? The biggest thing that has changed for me is location. After living in Madison year-round for the past three years, I am missing Madison a ton this summer. There is no place like the Terrace anywhere else, and I miss being surrounded by people who are just as passionate about UW-Madison as I am. What hasn't changed at all? I still love the Badgers, despite the attempts by my family in Minnesota to try and convert me into being a Gopher fan. Once a Badger, always a Badger! How did your time at UW-Madison get you where you are today? UW-Madison gave me the knowledge, skills and network I need to be successful in my personal and professional life. By providing me with countless opportunities inside and outside of the classroom, I gained valuable experience in my field of interest that made me an excellent candidate for the jobs I was applying for after graduation. I know that my time as a Badger will have an impact for years to come, as I now have an incredible network of Badgers worldwide who will always have my back! Why are you proud to be a Badger? I am incredibly proud to be a Badger because it means that I attended a world-class university and that I am now a part of thousands of alumni who are making a difference in the world. Everywhere I go, the Badger spirit and pride are alive and well, and I love that Badgers are representing our university in all corners of the world!

What have you been up to since graduation?

After graduation, I stayed in Madison for about a month to enjoy summer and spend time with friends, and then I began my year-long internship working in the public relations/public affairs department for the Green Bay Packers. It's been pretty busy work-wise, but I've also managed to do some traveling up north, and I've visited friends in Milwaukee and Chicago.



What's changed the most since leaving the UW?

Almost everything! For a few weeks after graduation, it felt a little bit like the end of the world. It's such a huge transition, going from college life in Madison and living with my best friends, to living back where I grew up, with fewer friends and a completely different day-to-day routine in a brand-new job.



What hasn't changed at all?

How much I love UW-Madison and all the friends I met there. I feel so lucky that I have such a great undergraduate experience to look back on as my life is going through so many changes. Having four years of learning and happiness to look back on, no matter what comes next, is such a valuable gift.



How did your time at UW-Madison get you where you are today?

I'm pretty much the poster child for using academic and alumni connections to kickstart my career. I would not have this cool internship without UW-Madison. One of my favorite professors heard from a Badger (who is now my boss!) who works for the Packers that there was an internship available in the public relations department. She recommended me and it all worked out! More broadly though, my experiences at UW-Madison sparked my interest in journalism and communications, which, after several twists and turns, eventually led me to where I am today.



Why are you proud to be a Badger?

I'm proud to be a Badger because when I tell people I went to the University of Wisconsin, they know that I not only got an amazing education, but also had many unforgettable, life-changing experiences that could not have been replicated anywhere else. From Rose Bowls and Final Fours, to studying abroad, sunsets on the Terrace and getting to know Madison better than I know my hometown, I would not trade a single moment for anything. I could not be prouder to be a Badger, and I'm so happy that I get to spend the rest of my life telling anyone who will listen that I went to UW-Madison!