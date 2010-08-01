Bucky’s Reflection

After retiring more than a decade ago, Dulak developed a strong interest in nature photography, including the intriguing and delicate practice of capturing the reflection of flowers in dewdrops. But without many flowers left to photograph near his home in Maryland, Dulak decided instead to create a tribute to Wisconsin by substituting a Bucky mascot doll. He mounted the 11-inch high figure upside down on driveway marker stakes, and snapped a photo of its reflection in the dewdrop, which is only about 1/8th of an inch in diameter.