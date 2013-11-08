Dad and Daughter in Madtown

Pat Kroll ‘92 calls this a day he’ll always remember.

He and daughter Avery, 11 (“a proud, red-wearing child among a sea of black and gold”) traveled from Iowa to watch the Wisconsin football team take on Purdue at Camp Randall this fall.

Avery’s goal is to play for the Badger volleyball team some day, and Pat says it was her idea to flash the “W” in front of Bascom Hill, where they wound up after walking around campus and along State Street.