Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Distinguished Alumni Award

>

Elliot Lehman ’38

Elliot Lehman ’38

Lehman, a 1938 journalism graduate, is co-chair emeritus of Fel-Pro, Inc., a manufacturer of gaskets, sealants and lubricants for automotive and industrial usage.

May 01, 2005
Distinguished Alumni Award >

2005 Distinguished Alumni Award Honoree

Lehman, a 1938 journalism graduate, is co-chair emeritus of Fel-Pro, Inc., a manufacturer of gaskets, sealants and lubricants for automotive and industrial usage. The company has been consistently honored by Fortune and Working Mother as an innovator in creating a family-friendly workplace.

Lehman initiated groundbreaking policies such as family leave, flexible hours and job-sharing. In 1993, he was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame for his impact on labor and management. That same year, President Clinton requested that Fel-Pro be present at the landmark signing of the national Family Leave Act. The company was the only corporation to have a representative there.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Joey Soloway ’87

Joey Soloway is the creator of the groundbreaking Amazon series Transparent, a comedy that explores issues related to gender, sex, and identity thr...

Read More >
Distinguished Alumni Award,
Arts, Culture & Humanities,
Communications & Media
story

Dennis George Maki ’62, MS’64, MD’67

Physician Dennis Maki has an international reputation as one of the fathers of modern-day hospital infection prevention. Maki is the Ovid O. Meyer ...

Read More >
Distinguished Alumni Award,
Alumni Profiles,
Health Care & Medical Research