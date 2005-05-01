Elliot Lehman ’38

Lehman, a 1938 journalism graduate, is co-chair emeritus of Fel-Pro, Inc., a manufacturer of gaskets, sealants and lubricants for automotive and industrial usage. The company has been consistently honored by Fortune and Working Mother as an innovator in creating a family-friendly workplace.

Lehman initiated groundbreaking policies such as family leave, flexible hours and job-sharing. In 1993, he was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame for his impact on labor and management. That same year, President Clinton requested that Fel-Pro be present at the landmark signing of the national Family Leave Act. The company was the only corporation to have a representative there.