Jeffrey Bartell ’65, JD’68

2006 Distinguished Alumni Award Honoree

Jeffrey Bartell is a founding partner of Quarles & Brady-Madison. Formerly, he was the Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General and the Wisconsin Commissioner of Securities. For 10 years, he has been named one of The Best Lawyers in America (Corporate Law) by Woodward/White, a New York corporation that started publishing a guide to the top legal talent in the United States in 1982.

Not only has his law career been an active one of service to his profession and the state, the hours he dedicates to UW-Madison and the arts community are the equivalent of a full-time job. He is a member of the Bascom Hill Society and the Law School’s Benchers Society, and he chaired the successful $1 million capital campaign for the Memorial Union’s Director’s Fund.

Since the 1990s, he has been chair of the Wisconsin Foundation for the Arts. He is the director of the Ten Chimneys Foundation, the organization that restored and preserves the former home of actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, located in Genesse Depot, Wisconsin, and opened it to the public as a world-class museum and national resource for theater and arts education. He was instrumental in making Madison’s Monona Terrace and Overture Center for the Performing Arts become a reality.