D2P Project Becomes Career for Graduating UW–Madison Undergraduate

Reading time: 4 minutes
When Shawn Michels ’18 was assigned to develop a new product, the result was Steady Shot: a product that may soon simplify the way diabetics like Michels take their medication.

August 02, 2019
When Shawn Michels ’18 was assigned to develop a new product, the result was Steady Shot: a product that may soon simplify the way diabetics like Michels take their medication.

