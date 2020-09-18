Craft beer tasting with alumni brewers

MADISON, WI (September 18, 2020) — As the home to “Brew City,” Wisconsin is a historic pioneer in the beer industry. During this livestream program, UW–Madison alumni brewers will discuss their beers and the craft brewing industry. Viewers are also invited to take part in a virtual tasting. Here are the beers that will be sampled:

Oktoberfest from Capital Brewery

capitalbrewery.com/beer-type/oktoberfest/

Hashtag Hazy (hazy IPA) from Hop Haus

hophausbrewing.com/beer

Rustic Badger (farmhouse gluten-free ale) from ALT Brew

altbrew.com/our-beer.html

Dedication (Belgian dubbel) from Vintage Brewing Company

vintagebrewingcompany.com/madison/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/05/20-05-25-BeerMenu-Madison-rev.pdf

About the speakers

Robin Shepard, associate professor, UW–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences — Moderator

In addition to his role as an associate professor, Shepard is an assistant dean for the UW’s Division of Extension and serves as the executive director for the North Central Cooperative Extension Association. For more than 20 years, he’s written historical and academic articles about the Wisconsin brewing industry. He also has authored three books and numerous travel articles for various newspapers and magazines, is a frequent guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, writes a weekly column about beer for the Isthmus newspaper in Madison, and is a three-time award winner of the North American Guild of Beer Writers. Shepard is perhaps best known for his writing and presentations about Wisconsin’s most iconic beverage, often combined with historic brewery walks in downtown Madison. In 2006, he received the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Outstanding Outreach and Teaching Award for his work with alumni groups.

Ashley Kinart-Short, brewmaster, Capital Brewery

Kinart-Short is the brewmaster at Middleton, Wisconsin–based Capital Brewery, a regional craft brewery founded in 1984 that is widely known for its award-winning German-style lagers. Kinart-Short earned her UW degree in biology and Spanish before receiving an international brewing diploma through the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago and Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany. She serves as the Milwaukee-chapter president of the Master Brewers Association of the Americas and is a member of the Pink Boots Society, a national organization that empowers women, beer professionals, to advance their careers in the industry through education.

Phil Hoechst, owner and brewmaster, Hop Haus Brewing Company

Hoechst was born in Germany, and, at the age of three, moved with his family to Fitchburg, Wisconsin. He completed his undergraduate work in zoology and psychology at UW–Madison and later returned to the UW for his doctorate in physical therapy. His duties at Hop Haus include all things brewing and cleaning. His wife, Sara, whom he met at the UW, is the other half of Hop Haus Brewing Company. Together, the two enjoy the challenges and rewards of owning and operating a business.

Scott Manning, cofounder and brewmaster, Vintage Brewing Company

Scott Manning is brewmaster and cofounder of Vintage Brewing Company, a brewpub group first established in 2010, with locations in Madison and Sauk City, Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree from UW–Madison in 1995, with majors in both German literature and filmmaking/broadcasting, which — as it turns out — is the ideal combination to unlock a storied career as a craft brewer. First earning his brewing chops in 1997, Manning worked his way through several brewery leadership posts before taking the bold leap in 2009 to return home to Wisconsin and launch a brewery with family. Manning has earned myriad national and international honors for his work, including Best Brewer and Best Brewpub (Large Brewpub Category) at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival.

Trevor Easton, owner and brewmaster, ALT Brew

Brewmaster and owner of ALT Brew, Easton was inspired to gluten-free brewing when his wife was diagnosed with a gluten intolerance. Their once-shared love of beer — and Easton’s long interest in the brewing process — could no longer be enjoyed together in the same way. Gluten-free options available on the market did not hold up to the quality of craft beers, and it was no fun to raise a beer glass alone. A trained engineer, Easton sought a solution, developing a gluten-free recipe that lives up to craft beer lovers’ expectations. The result? A growing line of craft beers so good, you won’t know they are gluten-free.

When: Thursday, September 24, at 7 p.m. CDT

Cost: Free

More Details: Registration is required. By registering, attendees will receive the link to the event upon registering as well as on the day of the event. You will not need to download software to attend. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.

