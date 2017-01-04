Badger fans had a rootin’ tootin’ time in Texas
Badger fans rang in the new year with a Yee-Haw and a U-Rah-Rah as they celebrated Wisconsin’s first-ever appearance in the Cotton Bowl, deep in the heart of Texas. They also enjoyed seeing the Badgers notch yet another W (how appropriate) in what will go down as one of the most exciting — and possibly improbable — seasons in school history.
Long before the game ever kicked off, though, alumni, friends, and fans shared Badger spirit at plenty of exclusive UW events and activities. From a New Year’s Eve reception complete with dueling pianos playing “On, Wisconsin!” and “By the Light of the Moon” to tours of AT&T Stadium, loads of fun was being had.
(Game) Plan Now: Join the Badgers in 2017 when they battle BYU in Utah! Learn more.
Game Day began at WAA’s own BADGER HUDDLE® tailgate (Wisconsin’s official pregame party) at Globe Life Park — the home of the Texas Rangers — with a live band and some mouth-watering Texas brisket. Then it was off to AT&T Stadium to watch the Badgers vs. the Western Michigan Broncos in the Cotton Bowl. The astounding stadium definitely created a special experience for all of the Wisconsin fans in attendance. I can’t wait to see even more Badger fans at next year’s bowl!