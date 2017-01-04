[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]

Badger fans had a rootin’ tootin’ time in Texas

Badger fans rang in the new year with a Yee-Haw and a U-Rah-Rah as they celebrated Wisconsin’s first-ever appearance in the Cotton Bowl, deep in the heart of Texas. They also enjoyed seeing the Badgers notch yet another W (how appropriate) in what will go down as one of the most exciting — and possibly improbable — seasons in school history.

Long before the game ever kicked off, though, alumni, friends, and fans shared Badger spirit at plenty of exclusive UW events and activities. From a New Year’s Eve reception complete with dueling pianos playing “On, Wisconsin!” and “By the Light of the Moon” to tours of AT&T Stadium, loads of fun was being had.

