The UW Now Livestream: Confronting COVID-19 Misinformation

Separating Fact from Fiction.

June 01, 2020
News Releases

MADISON, WI (June 1, 2020) — Information about COVID-19 can sometimes be confusing, conflicting, and inaccurate. Adding to the confusion is that the facts are evolving as we learn more about the disease.

On the next UW Now Livestream, a UW expert on infectious diseases will separate fact from fiction. Ajay Sethi is an associate professor in the department of population health sciences and is the faculty director for the Master of Public Health program at UW–Madison. As an infectious disease epidemiologist, he studies modifiable behavioral and structural factors associated with infectious disease transmission and morbidity. He teaches the popular course Conspiracies in Public Health at the UW, preparing future health care workers for difficult conversations.

The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association

A recording of this livestream will be available at uwalumni.com after the event.

Here is how you can be part of this livestream:

When: Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: The UW Now Livestream

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.

Media Information

Contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @WisAlumni

