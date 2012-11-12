Scholarship Support From Hometown Alumni

Dozens of UW-Madison students gathered with alumni from their respective hometowns on October 25, 2012, to kick off Homecoming ... and give thanks for scholarship support from their local chapters.

Beau Howes x'16 of Walnut, Ill., was inspired by the spirit of alumni returning to campus for UW Homecoming.

"When I visited the campus, I fell in love with the city and the people," he says. "The Wisconsin Alumni Association has been more than gracious giving me this scholarship, but it's more than monetary — the moral support and family atmosphere are really great."

Heart of Illinois Chapter President Mark Rein '84 and Beau Howes x'16

Heart of Illinois Chapter President Mark Rein '84 says he enjoys catching up with his chapter's scholarship recipients after they've had time to adjust to life on campus.

"It's great to be able to give back, to be thankful for the things you've been afforded by having the education we all got here at UW-Madison."

Kristen Larson '00 of the WAA: Seattle chapter says she's thankful for the support she received as a student, and it's important to pay it forward.

"This university exists for so much more than learning," she explains. "UW-Madison creates a community for life, and I want to be a part of making that community grow."

One of her chapter's scholarship recipients, Emma Geiduschek x'16 understands that idea already: "It's nice to have someone who's from your community to connect with, when you're far from home."

St. Louis Chapter Volunteers Mary '62 and Richard Burnett, with scholarship recipients Hannah Lucas x’16, Jimmy Herman x’16 and Sam Hennessey x’16.

"Thank you so much for the scholarship money. It is very helpful for me in order to continue my education at the best school on earth! I love being a part of the Badger family."

—Molly Moon, Chicago

"Wow! How thankful and blessed I am for being able to attend such a prestigious university with your help. My first few months have been more than I could ever imagine — lots of fun and full of life. I have great memories thus far, and from the bottom of my heart thank you for your generous investment in me. I will do my best to carry on the WI tradition and do our chapter proud! Thanks again for this lifetime opportunity."

—Colleen Conley, Washington County, Wis.