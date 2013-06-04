Best Wishes to Chancellor Ward

Interim Chancellor Ward at the Convocation for New Students, August 2012 (Photo by Bryce Richter | UW-Madison, University Communications)

Interim Chancellor David Ward MS’62, PhD’63, will end his second term as the leader of the University of Wisconsin-Madison this summer. The Wisconsin Alumni Association is proud to thank Chancellor Ward for his years of service to his alma mater, and we wish David all the best.

Alumni and friends can leave a comment below to send Chancellor Ward best wishes and fond memories. And read his reflections on a half-century with UW-Madison.

Judith and David - How lucky Wisconsin has been to have you both. Congratulations and looking forward to seeing you both more often in DC.

—Tom Courtice

Buckeye Country: Columbus, OH

Dear Judith and David: I have said often how fortunate the university is to have had you (both) return during the interim to lead us. David, you have been such a good leader for the arts "and" sciences and such a positive spokesman for the diverse units of the university, that I was especially pleased to have you as chancellor when the Chazen addition opened. How gracious of you and Judith to host a celebration last October to honor Russell Panczenko for his leadership and accomplishments as the Elvehjem/Chazen director. Your support of the visual arts has been solid and eloquent. With best wishes to you both in your retirement.

—Anne Lambert, Curator of Education, Chazen Museum of Art

Madison, WI

Dr. Ward,

Sir, thank you for your dedicated service and all of your hard work at this great institution over the many years you have been here. It's been an honor to have you be my presiding Chancellor in the few short years I have attended the University of Wisconsin. In addition, it was a pleasure to have the opportunity to meet and talk with you last Fall in the waiting room for President Obama's speech on campus. I truly wish I would have had a few more opportunities like that to talk with such a distinguished person. If you are ever back on campus in the winter, we would love to have your support at one of our basketball games.

With that said, on behalf of our entire basketball team, farewell for now and thanks for an unbelievable career in servicing the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Best of luck in all of your future endeavors! On, Wisconsin!

—Zach Bohannon '12, MS'13, Men's Basketball Player

We met first when as a member of the research committee I interviewed you about a proposal you’d made to the grad school. I’d already decided to support your proposal and was eager to meet you. I recall spending a delightful hour while you described research using archival tax data from London. I wish you and Judy the best as you take on your next adventure.

—Donald Schwab

Verona, WI

Chancellor and Mrs. Ward,

Sincere thanks for your extraordinary commitment and contributions of time, effort and resources to the University of Wisconsin. Best wishes to both of you to enjoy your well-deserved future explorations and pleasures together."

—Daniel B. Langer BBA'78

Madison, WI

Dear Chancellor Ward:

All of us UW Madison alums (and former employees) owe you a huge debt of gratitude for your conscientious and innovative leadership for Madison over your entire career. And those of us who worked to expand Madison's international connections know your strong support and insight made it truly possible for Madison to be the global leader it is today. Bravo.

—Cathy Meschievitz '72, MA'73, LLB'79, PhD'86

Boynton Beach, FL

Dear Dr. Ward,

First of all I want to thank you very much for your hard work and dedication to education at UW-Madison for these numerous years.

I will always remember you. I was an undergradute student at UW-Madison fro 8/67 to 6/70 as I majored in Geography and I received my degree in Secondary Education from the School of Education. In one of my classes, as I recall Urban Geography taught by Prof. Morrison, you were a TA. I remember your accent but I do not recall that you had long hair or a mustache at that time. I do recall your diligence in the class with the content of the course and the students.

Thank you very much. I am continuously thankful for my education that I received at UW-Madison in undergraduate school and graduate school. Thank you you for your continuous commitment at this prestigious university, UW-Madison.

—Eugene S. Nelson '70, MS'74

San Diego, CA

David:

Well do I remember those graduate seminars in the 1960s, and your part in pushing me forward into my academic career. A long-belated thank-you for that. And congratulations on your distinguished career. Best to you and Judith in whatever comes next!

Cheers

—Thomas McIlwraith PhD'73

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Our best wishes to you, David, and to Judith. We have always enjoyed seeing and speaking with you at a wide range of campus gatherings, and I especially appreciated your meetings with the University Committee. May your retirement be full of stress-free activities and pleasant times.

—Chris and Marge Kleinhenz

Madison, WI