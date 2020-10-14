Campus Snapshots

Skip Navigation

Under COVID-19, the Wisconsin Experience is different — but not completely different.

John Allen
October 14, 2020
Aerial view of the Wisconsin Capitol.

Everything is different.

Nothing has changed.

When UW–Madison restarted in-person classes in the fall 2020 semester, students, faculty, and staff came to a familiar campus, but one that had new rules and restrictions to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community. The news media have tracked university policies and plans, but what is life like for the Badgers who live, study, teach, and work on campus?

See how much this year’s Wisconsin Experience has changed — and how much it hasn’t — for the UW in 2020.

Tori Kost x’21, senior on the rowing team

Andrew Jones MSx’21, TA in geoscience

Duane Barnes, buildings and grounds

Claudia Guzmán, director, Multicultural Student Center

Joshua Calhoun, English Professor

