It’s unlikely, Lanning, that the little rodents you saw scampering by your picnic were guinea pigs. Also called the Cavy, belonging to the genus Cavia (not to be confused with caviar), these animals are not pigs, nor do they come from Guinea — however, they are considered a delicacy in their native South America. Closer to home, guinea pigs are a popular household pet thanks to their easy-going nature and low-maintenance needs. Though they are not found naturally in the wild, similar wild cavy species can be spotted on grassy plains and if startled, stampede past predators or Badgers eating ice cream. And like Badgers, cavies are social and like to recognize and bond with others of their kind.