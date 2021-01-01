If you’ve been in Madison this summer, or have been paying any attention at all, chances are you’ve heard about this thing called Bucky on Parade. On May 7, 85 life-size Bucky statues popped up around campus and surrounding areas. (Think CowParade, but with the world’s most loveable/fearsome mascot.) The free, public-art event — which has been in the works for 10 years — is put on by the Madison Area Sports Commission and the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau. It’s also an event with a cause: proceeds and sponsorships will benefit Garding Against Cancer. And if social media is any indicator, the event has been a hit, with locals and visitors tramping across the city to see all the statues — and chasing down the elusive, moving Golden Bucky. The Buckys will be on display through September 12, and the event will wrap with finale party and auction.