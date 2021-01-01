Skip Navigation

If you’ve been in Madison this summer, or have been paying any attention at all, chances are you’ve heard about this thing called Bucky on Parade. On May 7, 85 life-size Bucky statues popped up around campus and surrounding areas. (Think CowParade, but with the world’s most loveable/fearsome mascot.) The free, public-art event — which has been in the works for 10 years — is put on by the Madison Area Sports Commission and the Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau. It’s also an event with a cause: proceeds and sponsorships will benefit Garding Against Cancer. And if social media is any indicator, the event has been a hit, with locals and visitors tramping across the city to see all the statues — and chasing down the elusive, moving Golden Bucky. The Buckys will be on display through September 12, and the event will wrap with finale party and auction.

