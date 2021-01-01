Bucky Spirit Wagon

The Bucky Wagon carried the spirit squad into Camp Randall on game days. Loaded with Bucky and cheerleaders, the old fire engine chugged down the ramp to the north end zone. Due to concerns that the engine would stall or leak oil on the turf, and worries about mixing a vehicle with a marching band, the tradition was discontinued during the 2001 season. Also, the installation of a tarp over the team's entrance to the field didn't leave enough clearance for the wagon and its passengers.