It’s safe to say that Bucky on Parade, a citywide free public-art event, has been a total hit. Since the statues launched in May, Madisonians and visitors alike have been taking their cameras across the city to pose in front of all 85 statues. One such superfan is Anton Perme, who’s known around Madison for his Badger-themed scooter (and Badger-dressed pups). Perme shared his collection of Bucky on Parade photos with us, and here are some of our favorites: