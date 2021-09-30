Bucky List: Campus Art

Skip Navigation

The UW has no shortage of beautiful sights. Look closer, and you’ll see these stunning installations placed throughout campus.

September 30, 2021
Badger Insider >

From the tree-lined shores of Picnic Point to the ivy-covered walls of the Red Gym, the UW has no shortage of beautiful sights. But look closer, and you’ll see small touches of intentional beauty carefully placed throughout campus — UW–Madison’s collection of public art. Here are five particularly stunning installations.

Paul Bunyan Murals (1933–36)

Artist: James Watrous ’31, MA’33, PhD’39
Location: Paul Bunyan Room, Memorial Union
Medium: Egg tempera

Threshold (2012)

Artist: Lynn Basa
Location: Nancy Nicholas Hall foyer
Medium: Byzantine glass mosaic with onyx, marble, and fiber optics

Ancient Fishing (1989, installed 2014)

Artist: Jim Dine
Location: Chazen Museum of Art main entrance
Medium: Bronze

The Badger (installed 2019)

Artist: Harry Whitehorse
Location: Monroe Street, across from Camp Randall Stadium
Medium: Bronze

Well Red (2017)

Artist: Douwe Blumberg
Location: Alumni Park
Medium: Bronze, stainless steel, and stained glass

Learn more about all the campus public art at https://publicart.wisc.edu/.

