Bucky List: Campus Art

From the tree-lined shores of Picnic Point to the ivy-covered walls of the Red Gym, the UW has no shortage of beautiful sights. But look closer, and you’ll see small touches of intentional beauty carefully placed throughout campus — UW–Madison’s collection of public art. Here are five particularly stunning installations.
Paul Bunyan Murals (1933–36)
Artist: James Watrous ’31, MA’33, PhD’39
Location: Paul Bunyan Room, Memorial Union
Medium: Egg tempera
Threshold (2012)
Artist: Lynn Basa
Location: Nancy Nicholas Hall foyer
Medium: Byzantine glass mosaic with onyx, marble, and fiber optics
Ancient Fishing (1989, installed 2014)
Artist: Jim Dine
Location: Chazen Museum of Art main entrance
Medium: Bronze
The Badger (installed 2019)
Artist: Harry Whitehorse
Location: Monroe Street, across from Camp Randall Stadium
Medium: Bronze
Well Red (2017)
Artist: Douwe Blumberg
Location: Alumni Park
Medium: Bronze, stainless steel, and stained glass
Learn more about all the campus public art at https://publicart.wisc.edu/.