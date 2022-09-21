Bucky List: Beats by Badgers

Skip Navigation

Keep on rocking with this quick collection of new and old Badger beats.

Esther Seidlitz
September 21, 2022

UW alumni and professors raise the bar in a variety of music genres. You might recognize some of these names and may even know a few of their songs by heart. Other artists and their work will be less familiar. This list has something for generations of Badgers — it’s a taste of the music that they just don’t make anymore, with a hint of what the kids may be listening to these days (we think). Expand your musical horizons and revisit old favorites with a playlist of records dropped by these five Badgers.

  1. “Raunchy Rita” (1968) — Richard Davis, professor emeritus, Mead Witter School of Music (Jazz)
  2. “Bagmati Flood Medley” (2006) — Tara Linhardt ’94 (Folk)
  3. “Take the Money and Run” (1976) — Steve Miller Band, Steve Miller x’67 (Rock)
  4. “Perfect” (2022) — Zhalarina Sanders ’15, MS’18 (Hip-hop/rap)
  5. “Varvindar friska, leka och hviska (Spring Winds Arise)” (2013) — Mimmi Fulmer, professor, Mead Witter School of Music (Opera)
News