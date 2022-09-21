Bucky List: Beats by Badgers

UW alumni and professors raise the bar in a variety of music genres. You might recognize some of these names and may even know a few of their songs by heart. Other artists and their work will be less familiar. This list has something for generations of Badgers — it’s a taste of the music that they just don’t make anymore, with a hint of what the kids may be listening to these days (we think). Expand your musical horizons and revisit old favorites with a playlist of records dropped by these five Badgers.
- “Raunchy Rita” (1968) — Richard Davis, professor emeritus, Mead Witter School of Music (Jazz)
- “Bagmati Flood Medley” (2006) — Tara Linhardt ’94 (Folk)
- “Take the Money and Run” (1976) — Steve Miller Band, Steve Miller x’67 (Rock)
- “Perfect” (2022) — Zhalarina Sanders ’15, MS’18 (Hip-hop/rap)
- “Varvindar friska, leka och hviska (Spring Winds Arise)” (2013) — Mimmi Fulmer, professor, Mead Witter School of Music (Opera)