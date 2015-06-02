Skip Navigation

Bros for Life

Herb Kohl ’56 and Bud Selig ’56—two of the most well-known and influential men from Wisconsin. Today, they share the honor of each receiving a 2014 Distinguished Alumni Award. But they’ve shared much more than that in their seventy-some years of friendship.

Rebekah Hunt
June 02, 2015
