Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Bright Holiday

Bright Holiday

January 05, 2016
Athletics >

Badger fans capped off 2015 by celebrating a “W” (what else?) thanks to Wisconsin’s exciting 23–21 victory over the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl. And, long before the game even kicked off there were plenty of thrills and chills to be had for those on WAA’s Official Badger Bowl Tour.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Duke’s Mayo Bowl Win Spreads Badger Cheer

It was the team’s sixth win in their last seven bowls and improved the Badgers’ all-time record in bowl games to 17–15.

Read More >
Athletics,
Bowl Games,
Football
story

No Fall Season for Badger Sports

Have the Badgers ever gone a season without football … like ever?

Read More >
Athletics,
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ