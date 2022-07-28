Skip Navigation

’Bot Buddy

John Allen
July 28, 2022

Things have changed since you had your last dormitory meal. The UW now employs delivery robots to transfer food from kitchens to rooms all over campus. Slot the pieces of this jigsaw into the right spots and build a portrait of the hungry student’s new best friend.

