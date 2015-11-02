Blue Energy

Skip Navigation

Green is so last season — green energy, that is. Scientists in the UW’s Department of Chemistry are dubbing blue the shade of the future by creating solar cells from the dye that’s used to make the color blue.

Rebekah Hunt
November 02, 2015
