Thank You, 72 – Bill Schultz

The son of a circus performer, Bill Schultz ’48 loved to entertain crowds with his dexterity and feats of strength.

As a marine during World War II, he helped raise money for war bonds by boxing and wrestling Hollywood actors, including legendary western star John Wayne.

After the war, he enrolled at UW–Madison, where he studied physical education and led the gymnastics team to a Big Ten title. During football and basketball games, he entertained halftime crowds with cartwheels and handstands — some performed on the rafters of the Wisconsin Field House.

In 1972, he became executive director of the Circus World in Baraboo, helping to preserve circus history for generations. This summer, Circus World is celebrating its 60th anniversary.